Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 3.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (10-7) for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have won in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule