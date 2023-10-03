The AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 3:08 PM ET at Tropicana Field, and can be watched on ABC. Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Rangers and Tyler Glasnow is the Rays' starter for this contest.

The Rays are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+125). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 3:08 PM ET

TV: ABC

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 5-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 83 of its 161 games with a total.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 34-24 56-47 62-55 28-16

