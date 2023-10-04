Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 3:08 PM ET (on October 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
