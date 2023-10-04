On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (63 of 113), with multiple hits 17 times (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 113), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (30 of 113), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .229 AVG .246 .321 OBP .357 .373 SLG .412 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 51/32 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings