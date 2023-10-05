Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hightower High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Angleton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bush High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazosport High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navasota High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Home School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: High Island, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
