Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Harris County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Spring Woods High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Cypress Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Falls High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Faith West Academy at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Humble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Creek High School at Alief Elsik High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton Ranch High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP Generations High School at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Brook High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Collins High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
st. John XXIII College Prep at Second Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosby High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaumont United at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert E Lee High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Mayde Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Livingston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lockhart, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
