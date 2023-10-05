The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Harris County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Spring Woods High School at Memorial High School - Houston

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5

6:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Cypress Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5

6:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5

6:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 5

6:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Faith West Academy at Allen Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook High School at Humble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Creek High School at Alief Elsik High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton Ranch High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5

7:15 PM CT on October 5 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

KIPP Generations High School at The Village School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6

6:55 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

st. John XXIII College Prep at Second Baptist School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosby High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Langham Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaumont United at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Waller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert E Lee High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood Park High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Baytown, TX

Baytown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Mayde Creek High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6

7:15 PM CT on October 6 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Livingston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lockhart, TX

Lockhart, TX Conference: 4A - District 21

4A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7

1:00 PM CT on October 7 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Kingwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7

6:00 PM CT on October 7 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Jersey Village High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 7

6:00 PM CT on October 7 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Lakes High School