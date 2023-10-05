Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Kendall County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brentwood Christian School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.