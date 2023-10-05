Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Newton County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Alpha Omega Academy at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Evadale High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
