In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at South Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Azle Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at R L Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School