Kalinina at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Kalinina's Next Match

Kalinina is in the quarterfinals, where she will play Zheng on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET (after beating Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1).

Kalinina Stats

Kalinina defeated Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 26 tournaments over the past year, Kalinina is 26-25 and has not won a title.

Kalinina has a match record of 18-17 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Kalinina, over the past 12 months, has played 51 matches across all court types, and 21.6 games per match.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kalinina has played 21.5 games per match.

Over the past year, Kalinina has won 65.0% of her service games, and she has won 36.3% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kalinina has won 64.9% of her games on serve and 37.7% on return.

