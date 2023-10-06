Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 6 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +900, put them fifth in the league.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Cowboys lower (fifth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- The Cowboys have had the 13th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +900.
- The implied probability of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has covered the spread three times in four games.
- Two of the Cowboys' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Cowboys are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.
- On defense, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up just 259.8 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (360 yards per game).
- The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (31 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game).
Cowboys Impact Players
- In four games, Dak Prescott has passed for 908 yards (227.0 per game), with four TDs and one interception, and completing 71.3%.
- On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.
- Tony Pollard has run for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores in four games.
- In the passing game, Pollard has scored zero times, with 15 catches for 61 yards.
- In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.
- In the passing game, Jake Ferguson has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 147 yards (36.8 per game).
- Micah Parsons has registered 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Cowboys.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|W 38-3
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
