The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Clear Brook High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6

6:55 PM CT on October 6 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Nederland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Magnolia, TX

Magnolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Home School at High Island High School