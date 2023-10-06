Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Gillespie County, Texas this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lyndon B Johnson High School at Harper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Harper, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Atonement Academy at Heritage School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

