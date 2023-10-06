Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Grayson County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tom Bean High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Tioga, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesboro High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.