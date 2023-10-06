Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Harrison County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Queen City High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nacogdoches High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.