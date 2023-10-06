Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Jack County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

    Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Eastland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baird High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

