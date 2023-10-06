If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Johnson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Venus High School at Glen Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Glen Rose, TX

Glen Rose, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School - Burleson at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

China Spring at Alvarado High School