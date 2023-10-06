Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Nueces County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Flour Bluff High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
