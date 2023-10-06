Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Runnels County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Runnels County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Anson High School at Winters High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Winters, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miles High School at Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Albany, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ballinger High School at Early High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Early, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

