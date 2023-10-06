Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Rusk County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tenaha High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rusk High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henderson High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
