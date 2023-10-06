Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schleicher County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Schleicher County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Schleicher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Eldorado High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
