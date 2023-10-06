If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Smith County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Jacksonville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rusk High School at Winona High School