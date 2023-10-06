High school football is on the schedule this week in Wise County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Collin County
  • Motley County
  • Montgomery County
  • Walker County
  • Bexar County
  • Hays County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Dallas County
  • Parker County
  • Crosby County

    • Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Paradise High School at Boyd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Boyd, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alvord High School at Trenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Trenton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.