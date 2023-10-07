Corey Seager vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 121 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.8% of those games.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven home a run in 56 games this season (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 64 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.333
|AVG
|.316
|.403
|OBP
|.372
|.703
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 31st start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
