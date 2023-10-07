Josh Jung vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 68.5% of his 124 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 124), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 42 games this season (33.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.260
|.336
|OBP
|.294
|.472
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 31st start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.