How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 7
FC Juarez and CF Monterrey take the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Liga MX slate today.
How to watch all the games in the Liga MX today is included here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF Monterrey vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez travels to match up with CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-195)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+500)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Atlas FC
Atlas FC is on the road to play Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+125)
- Underdog: Atlas FC (+250)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch CF Pachuca vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL travels to face CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+145)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+180)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM journeys to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cruz Azul (+120)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+205)
- Draw: (+270)
