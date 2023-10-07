Week 6 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 33-20 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. South Dakota State

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-0 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 42-21 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 24-19 vs North Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Dakota State

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-1 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 24-19 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Missouri State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

1-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 33-20 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

2-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 42-21 vs South Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Illinois State

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-1 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 48-17 vs Lindenwood

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Murray State

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-2 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 30-28 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Murray State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-2 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 44-41 vs Youngstown State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Youngstown State

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-2 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 44-41 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Youngstown State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 30-28 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-4 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 37-17 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.