The Navy Midshipmen (1-3) host an AAC battle against the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

While Navy's defense ranks 89th with 28.5 points allowed per game, the Midshipmen have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 18th-worst (20.3 points per game). North Texas' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 43.0 points per game, which ranks worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 26th with 36.3 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

North Texas vs. Navy Key Statistics

North Texas Navy 466.3 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.8 (129th) 500.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (29th) 187.5 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.5 (5th) 278.8 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.3 (132nd) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 845 yards on 61-of-99 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 103 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has carried the ball 42 times for 292 yards, with two touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has taken 41 carries and totaled 148 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Maclin leads his squad with 348 receiving yards on 13 receptions with five touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 20 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 216 yards (54.0 yards per game) this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 164 reciving yards (41.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 344 yards (86.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 51.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 139 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Tecza has 291 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Dabe Fofana has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 172 yards (43.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Brandon Chatman's team-high 108 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of eight targets).

Eli Heidenreich has put together an 87-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in three passes on five targets.

Anton Hall has racked up three receptions for 52 yards, an average of 13.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

