The Rice Owls (3-2) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (0-5). The game has a 47.5-point over/under.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS (413.6 yards allowed per game), Rice has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 79th in the FBS offensively putting up 380 yards per game. UConn has lots of room to improve, as it ranks seventh-worst in points per game (17) this season and 23rd-worst in points surrendered per game (31.6).

Rice vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -9.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

Rice Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Owls rank -6-worst in total offense (418 yards per game) and 19th-worst in total defense (389 yards per game allowed).

Looking at the Owls' last three games, they have generated 37.3 points per game on offense (38th-ranked) and have given up 22 points per game on defense (85th-ranked).

While Rice's pass defense ranks -67-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (261.7), it ranks 14th-best offensively (328.3 passing yards per game) during that time frame.

In terms of rushing offense, the Owls rank -93-worst with 89.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 91st by surrendering 127.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

Week 6 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Rice has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Out of Rice's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Rice has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Rice has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 1,469 passing yards for Rice, completing 62.4% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 34 times for 138 yards (27.6 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 218 receiving yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 76 yards (15.2 per game).

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker's 11 catches have yielded 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Coleman Coco has two sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 19 tackles.

Rice's tackle leader, Plae Wyatt, has 29 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Tre'Shon Devones leads the team with one interception, while also recording 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

