The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks should win their matchup versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SFA vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-15.8) 64.9 SFA 40, Utah Tech 25

Week 6 UAC Predictions

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

'Jacks games went over the point total six out of nine times last season.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

'Jacks vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah Tech 23.4 48.4 13.0 43.0 26.0 49.8 SFA 37.0 22.8 38.0 19.7 35.5 27.5

