Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

3-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 63-3 vs North American

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Incarnate Word jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

1-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 31-10 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nicholls State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 21-19 vs Houston Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lamar jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 21-19 vs Lamar

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Houston Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

0-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 14-13 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SE Louisiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. McNeese

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-5 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Nicholls State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find McNeese jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce

@ Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 19-10 vs Eastern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northwestern State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-4 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 56-27 vs SFA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M-Commerce jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.