The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

TCU is averaging 34.8 points per game offensively this year (37th in the FBS), and is surrendering 21.0 points per game (43rd) on the other side of the ball. Iowa State ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (317.0), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 46th in the FBS with 338.6 total yards allowed per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

TCU vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

TCU Iowa State 487.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (116th) 370.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.6 (53rd) 193.6 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.6 (122nd) 293.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (87th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,415 yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 235 yards (47.0 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 538 yards on 100 carries while finding the end zone two times.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 17 catches for 272 yards (54.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has caught 12 passes for 159 yards (31.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has a total of 138 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 1,085 yards on 92-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 58 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 143 yards on 45 carries so far this year.

Abu Sama III has racked up 133 yards on 32 carries.

Jaylin Noel's 250 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 37 targets with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 244 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 168 reciving yards (33.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.