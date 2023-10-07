When the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions match up with the McNeese Cowboys at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Lions will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas A&M-Commerce (-0.4) 55.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 29, McNeese 28

Week 6 Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last year.

Cowboys games went over the point total three out of nine times last year.

Lions vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M-Commerce 13.0 37.0 10.0 48.0 14.0 33.3 McNeese 16.4 36.0 22.0 41.5 12.7 32.3

