The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) in a clash of Southland foes.

It's been a rough stretch for Texas A&M-Commerce, which ranks eighth-worst in scoring offense (13 points per game) and 16th-worst in scoring defense (37 points per game allowed) in 2023. McNeese ranks 103rd in points per game (16.4), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 36 points allowed per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce McNeese 277.8 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.2 (88th) 482.5 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.2 (116th) 137.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (85th) 140.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.4 (98th) 1 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has 320 yards passing for Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 66% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns this season.

Reggie Branch has 249 rushing yards on 46 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Ra'veion Hargrove has carried the ball 26 times for 89 yards (22.3 per game).

Keith Miller III's 141 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled eight receptions and three touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has caught 17 passes for 126 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jabari Khepera has a total of 89 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 732 yards (146.4 per game) while completing 48.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 104 yards with two touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has carried the ball 59 times for 266 yards, with two touchdowns.

Coleby Hamm has racked up 158 yards (on 17 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has hauled in 238 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has collected 173 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Jalen Johnson has racked up 66 reciving yards (13.2 ypg) this season.

