The college football lineup in Week 6, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Texas Longhorns, is sure to please for fans watching from Texas.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-5.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-14)

North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Navy (-6.5)

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-2.5)

Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UConn Huskies at Rice Owls

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-10)

SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field TV Channel: Panther Vision Network

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)

TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-6.5)

McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Utah Tech Trailblazers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Greater Zion Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

