Texas State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2), with college football's sixth-ranked running game, play the Texas State Bobcats (4-1) and their 17th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 69.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Texas State matchup in this article.
Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Texas State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-1.5)
|69.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-1.5)
|69.5
|-114
|-105
Texas State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Texas State has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Louisiana has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
