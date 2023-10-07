The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 404.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FBS. Defensively, the Red Raiders rank 74th, surrendering 375.8 yards per contest. With 413 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 55th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 91st, giving up 394.6 total yards per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Tech Baylor 404.8 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (55th) 375.8 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (90th) 177.4 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (86th) 227.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.6 (39th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 746 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has 518 rushing yards on 83 carries with three touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley's 246 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Myles Price has put up a 181-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 25 targets.

Xavier White has a total of 178 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has racked up 647 yards on 49.5% passing while recording one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Richard Reese is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 225 yards, or 45 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Dominic Richardson has racked up 46 carries and totaled 197 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 278 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has collected 228 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Hal Presley's 14 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 198 yards (39.6 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.