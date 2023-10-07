With the college football season heading into Week 6, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 NEC Front Row Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 - Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at South Carolina State Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Central Eagles at Elon Phoenix 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

