Rico Dowdle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dowdle's stats on this page.

In the running game, Dowdle has season stats of 20 rushes for 80 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on five targets for 50 yards.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Dowdle 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 20 80 0 4.0 5 5 50 1

Dowdle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0

