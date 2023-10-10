Corey Seager vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers on top 2-0.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 95 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- He has homered in 25.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (56 of 123), with more than one RBI 23 times (18.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 65 of 123 games this year, and more than once 24 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Kremer (13-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
