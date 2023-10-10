The Week 7 college football schedule includes five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Week 7 Sun Belt Results

Coastal Carolina 27 Appalachian State 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Grayson McCall (19-for-28, 373 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Braydon Bennett (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Sam Pinckney (8 TAR, 7 REC, 102 YDS)

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Passing: Joey Aguilar (18-for-31, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kanye Roberts (11 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Milan Tucker (2 TAR, 2 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Appalachian StateCoastal Carolina
416Total Yards569
305Passing Yards373
111Rushing Yards196
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 7 Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-4.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

