Which team is on top of the AAC as we head into Week 7 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

3-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tulane

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

5. UTSA

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

2-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win AAC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 49-34 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. UAB

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 56-35 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. South Florida

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 56-35 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 20-17 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Charlotte

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Rice

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 38-31 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

12. Navy

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: W 27-24 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Temple

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 49-34 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. North Texas

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

