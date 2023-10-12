If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Comanche County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Blanket High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12

7:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tolar High School at De Leon High School