Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Harris County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Spring Woods High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northbrook High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Cypress Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert E Lee High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mayde Creek High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Village High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chester, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood High School at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Cypress Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ross Sterling High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park High School at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter High School at La Porte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton Ranch High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Splendora High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Corinth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bridgeland High School at Cypress Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
