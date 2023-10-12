Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Mills County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mills County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Zephyr High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.