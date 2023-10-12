The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will meet their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Mustangs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 11.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

SMU vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-11.5) 50.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

East Carolina has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210

