Want to know how to watch high school football games in Tarrant County, Texas this week? We have the information below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Haltom High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberview High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethesda Christian School at Azle Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

VR Eaton High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burleson High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seguin High School - Arlington at Joshua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Joshua, TX

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Azle High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Arlington Independent School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LD Bell High School at Boswell High School