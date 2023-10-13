The field is getting smaller at the Winners Open, with Ana Bogdan getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Rebeka Masarova. Bogdan's monyeline odds to win the tournament at BT Arena are +350, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Winners Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bogdan at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Bogdan's Next Match

Bogdan will meet Masarova in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 12:15 PM ET, after beating Nikola Bartunkova in the previous round 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Bogdan currently has odds of -150 to win her next matchup against Masarova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Bogdan? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Bogdan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Bogdan defeated No. 289-ranked Bartunkova, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Bogdan is 17-16 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Bogdan is 5-9 on hard courts over the past year.

Bogdan has played 24.4 games per match in her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Bogdan has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Bogdan has been victorious in 33.6% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bogdan has won 61.8% of her games on serve and 27.9% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.