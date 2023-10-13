In Archer County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Archer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Archer City High School at Haskell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Haskell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Munday High School at Windthorst High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Windthorst, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

