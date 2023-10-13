Maja Stark heads the leaderboard of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club through two rounds of play, with a score of -10. Third round action resumes in Shanghai, China, watch to see how the tournament plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Start Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Qizhong Garden Golf Club Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards

Par 72/6,672 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Buick LPGA Shanghai Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Maja Stark 1st -10 66-68 Yu Liu 2nd -9 68-67 Danielle Kang 2nd -9 68-67 Pavarisa Yoktuan 4th -8 68-68 Azahara Munoz 4th -8 70-66

Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:22 PM ET Hole 10 Amy Wu (+12/79th), Yanhong Pan (+14/80th) 10:00 PM ET Hole 10 Yuai Ji (+6/73rd), Wenbo Liu (+6/73rd), Yuli Shi (+6/73rd) 9:49 PM ET Hole 10 Yujie Liu (+5/72nd), Linnea Strom (+4/70th), Hinako Shibuno (+4/70th) 9:38 PM ET Hole 10 Andrea Lee (+2/63rd), Minami Katsu (+2/63rd), Grace Kim (+3/69th) 9:27 PM ET Hole 10 Zixin Ni (+2/63rd), Emily Kristine Pedersen (+2/63rd), Lucy Li (+2/63rd) 9:16 PM ET Hole 10 Xiaowen Yin (+1/56th), Pajaree Anannarukarn (+1/56th), Maria Fassi (+2/63rd) 9:05 PM ET Hole 10 Olivia Cowan (+1/56th), Ruixin Liu (+1/56th), Matilda Castren (+1/56th) 8:54 PM ET Hole 10 Carlota Ciganda (E/49th), Paula Reto (+1/56th), Stephanie Meadow (+1/56th) 8:43 PM ET Hole 10 Arpichaya Yubol (E/49th), Gabriella Then (E/49th), Celine Borge (E/49th) 8:32 PM ET Hole 10 Lindy Duncan (E/49th), Yuting Shi (E/49th), Dani Holmqvist (E/49th)

